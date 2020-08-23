DNC Features Convicted Murderer Who Squeezed Victim’s Testicles with Pliers

At the Democrat National Convention (DNC) this week, a convicted murderer and kidnapper implicated in a gruesome 1985 torture and killing case was featured as a “criminal justice reform advocate.”

Donna Hylton, a 55-year-old Jamaican-American who was abused and molested as a child, was given a short slot in a DNC video montage where supporters of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden recited the Preamble of the Constitution.

Toward the end of the montage, Biden delivers the closing words of the Preamble.

Hylton was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after she participated with six other people in the brutal kidnapping, torture, and murder of Long Island, New York, real estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo, 62-years-old, in 1985.

The New York Times, in 1985, reported that Hylton and six others had kidnapped Vigliarolo and held him for a $435,000 ransom for about two weeks before murdering him. His body was found locked inside a trunk in an apartment in Manhattan. – READ MORE

