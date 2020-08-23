WATCH: Portland Rioters Bring Guillotine, Burn American Flags

Rioters in Portland, Oregon, brought a guillotine to a violent demonstration overnight Saturday into Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

“Someone rolled a mock guillotine with a stuffed bear into the street (photo). The bear and multiple U.S. flags were burned. Paint balloons were launched at officers, as well as green lasers,” the police said in a press statement early Sunday morning.

#PortlandRiots: Antifa showing the public a visual representation of their political agenda. They put US flags on the guillotine prop and set all of it on fire outside the SE police building. pic.twitter.com/9iLTVIPVJD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

It was only the latest provocation after riots that began during the day and lasted through the night./

Earlier in the day, there were violent clashes and battles with pepper spray between left-wing Antifa and the right-wing Proud Boys in the streets of the city. Police lacked the resources to intervene — but the National Guard was not called. – READ MORE

