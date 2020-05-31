Minneapolis Mayor Asks Rioters To Wear Face Masks And Practice Social Distancing As City BURNS

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) requested on Thursday that “protesters” in the City of Lakes practice social distancing and wear masks to reduce coronavirus transmission. The municipal government claimed to provide hundreds of masks to the public for this purpose.

Frey’s comments came during ongoing protests and riots in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a man who died after a municipal police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck while handcuffed.

The city government issued a statement on Thursday via its website with the mayor’s request.

“The City encourages everyone to exercise caution to stay safe while participating in demonstrations, including wearing masks and physical distancing as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the statement reads. “The City has made hundreds of masks available to protesters this week.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --