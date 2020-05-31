WATCH: Fayetteville, NC Rioter Accidentally Lights Self on Fire

A rioter appears to have accidentally lit himself on fire while trying to set ablaze the Market House in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday, according to video shared to social media.

Fayetteville, NC wild as hell 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fSQ2qG44Z3 — tyler (@ihateyoutyIer) May 31, 2020

The video, which appears to have been live streamed, shows a rioter lighting a fire inside the Market House — but catching fire in the process. Protesters can be heard audibly gasping as the rioter catches fire, prompting the man to flee from the building. “Get him out, get him out!” one man can be heard yelling. – READ MORE

