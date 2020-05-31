CDC: Coronavirus Fatality Rate 0.26%, 8-15x Lower than Estimates

Data from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the novel coronavirus’s true fatality rate in the United States, which takes into account mild and asymptomatic cases, stands at 0.26 percent, about eight to 15 times lower than earlier mortality rate estimates of between two and four percent, which prompted the lockdowns.

However, the true (or infection) mortality rate is more than double the flu’s 0.1 percent.

The case (or crude) fatality rate only takes into account confirmed coronavirus cases, excluding people with mild or no symptoms that do not require medical attention.

Meanwhile, the infection fatality rate (IFR) accounts for the estimated number of mild and asymptomatic cases. It tends to be lower than the crude fatality ratio because it shows that more people have contracted the virus without dying.

The 0.26 percent mortality rate (about three in 1,000) linked to COVID-19, the disease produced by the coronavirus, is lower than the death rate predicted by the infamous Imperial College report and other assessments that prompted the lockdowns across America. – READ MORE

