Minneapolis City Council Panics Over Surge In Violence After Demonizing Police: ‘Where Are The Police?’

The Democrat-controlled Minneapolis City Council is reportedly panicking as violent crime is surging throughout the city after they called for defunding the police department following the death of George Floyd in late May.

During a two-hour Minneapolis City Council meeting on police reform, “council members told police Chief Medaria Arradondo that their constituents are seeing and hearing street racing which sometimes results in crashes, brazen daylight carjackings, robberies, assaults and shootings,” MPR News reported. “The number of reported violent crimes, like assaults, robberies and homicides are up compared to 2019, according to MPD crime data. More people have been killed in the city in the first nine months of 2020 than were slain in all of last year. Property crimes, like burglaries and auto thefts, are also up. Incidents of arson have increased 55 percent over the total at this point in 2019.”

“Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police’?” said city council member Jamal Osman. MPR News says that Osman indicated that he has been flooded with complaints with residents that their calls for help from the police are not being answered. The report said that some city council members whose constituents live in safer areas are now feeling “terrorized.”

“That is the only public safety option they have at the moment: MPD,” Osman said. “They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen.” – READ MORE

