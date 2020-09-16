‘Never Forget?’ Up to Two-Thirds of Young U.S. Adults Ignorant of the Holocaust

The Holocaust generation who lived through the horror and those that fought in the war to end the atrocities are almost all gone. Will the memory of the greatest crime in history go with them?

It seems incredible but a generational ignorance about the Holocaust is taking hold and threatens to make hollow the promise of our fathers and grandfathers never to allow such evil to exist ever again. The evidence is startling, appalling. A survey commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany discovered a radical deficiency in knowledge of the recent past by young Americans ages 18-39.

Guardian: Almost two-thirds of young American adults do not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust, and more than one in 10 believe Jews caused the Holocaust, a new survey has found, revealing shocking levels of ignorance about the greatest crime of the 20th century.

According to the study of millennial and Gen Z adults aged between 18 and 39, almost half (48%) could not name a single concentration camp or ghetto established during the second world war.

The ignorance is deliberate. We know that schools teach a curriculum that includes a survey of the events of the 1930s and 40s. We know that schools also teach specifics about the Holocaust. The Holocaust is part of popular culture — movies, plays, even YouTube videos. – READ MORE

