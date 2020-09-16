Pennsylvania Sheriff Switches to GOP: ‘The Democratic Party Has Left Me’

A Southwest Pennsylvania sheriff has defected to the Republican Party from the Democrats, saying he feels out of place in his former party.

“It was a really difficult decision and I’ve thought long and hard about it, but I feel I stand for the ideals of the Republican Party platform more than the Democrats today,” Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert stated, according to The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“I’ve been a lifelong Democrat, but a conservative Democrat at that,” he added. “I’m pro-life, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, a lifetime member of the NRA (National Rifle Association) and, today, I feel my ideals are closer to the Republican Party than Democrats.”

Albert, who was elected sheriff last year, switched over to the Republican Party on Monday.

Albert told the newspaper that he’s watched the Democrats’ reaction to the ongoing riots and civil unrest with growing concern. – READ MORE

