Scientists think they know where that bizarre ‘alien probe’ asteroid was born

Late last year scientists spotted a totally unexpected visitor speeding its way through our Solar System. A long, cigar-shaped object had flown through our little celestial neighborhood at a breakneck pace and flung itself around the sun before heading back out into deep space. Eventually determined to be an asteroid, the object was named Oumuamua which means “scout,” and some in the scientific community wondered if it might actually be an alien probe surveying our Solar System in search of life.

In a paper published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers led by Dr Alan Jackson of the Centre for Planetary Sciences at the University of Toronto Scarborough suggest that Oumuamua is the product of a binary star system. Unlike our local star system, a binary star system features a pair of stars which orbit around a central point, constantly pulling on each other as they rotate.

The actual origin of Oumuamua is still totally unknown, but the team believes a binary star system is responsible for its creation due to simulations that demonstrate how effective that type of star system is at ejecting rocks at high speeds. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1