Millions Spent by Mueller on Russian Hoax and Papadopoulos Gets Lighter Sentence Than Drunk Driver

Only in America.

Robert Mueller’s “big” Russian case continues to underwhelm.

In fact, it’s gone beyond the point of absurd.

“Chicagoan George Papadopoulos gets 14 days in prison, a year of supervision, 200 hours of community service, and a $9500 fine.” — Rogers

Chicagoan George Papadopoulos gets 14 days in prison, a year of supervision, 200 hours of community service, and a $9500 fine. pic.twitter.com/ZHGVVHMTcF — Phil Rogers (@nbcphilrogers) September 7, 2018

