HATERS: Fox News Hosts Shepard Smith, Chris Wallace Pile On Trump at End of Supposed ‘Embarrassing’ Week

Shepard Smith and Chris Wallace have never been President Donald Trump’s biggest fans at Fox News, but rarely have this seemed as fed up as they did Friday.

“I have to say, it’s kind of been a 1-2-3 punch for Donald Trump this week,” Wallace said on on the network Friday afternoon. “First you had the Bob Woodward book, and as if that weren’t bad enough you had the anonymous op-ed piece in The New York Times. And now you have Barack Obama getting off the political sidelines and back into the arena, taking some powerful shots, unusually powerful shots for a former president against the current president.”

“If Donald Trump thinks he’s under fire, it’s because he is,” Wallace added. READ MORE:

