Millennials freak out over nationwide shortage of White Claw

The nation has been “declawed” and millenials are panicking after White Claw, a brand of hard seltzer with lower calories and less sugar, confirmed a nationwide shortage Friday.

Droves of people logged on to social media to express their angst over the popular beverage being sold out at stores across the country.

POLICE REMIND HARD SELTZER DRINKERS THAT ‘LAWS STILL DO APPLY’

One Twitter user said, “I can only blame myself for the white claw shortage since I am the one who drank most of them.”

White Claw’s official account tried to be reassuring, responding: “We have the best team in the business working on this.”

Sanjiv Gajiwala, the senior vice president of marketing at White Claw, told Business Insider in a statement: “We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand. – READ MORE