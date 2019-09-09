At Least 34 Shot, Six Fatally, in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

At least 34 people were shot, six fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

By Sunday, August 8, 2019, at 4 pm, NBC 5 had already reported at least 29 shot, two fatally. The Chicago Sun-Times released a report Monday morning, August 9, 2019, showing the final tally at least 34 shot, six fatally.

The Times reports a man “between 40 and 50 years old” was found dead around 7 pm Sunday after having been shot in the neck.

Another Sunday death was that of a 17-year-old girl who was shot while walking down the 900 block of West 52nd Street around 9:30 pm Sunday. A man emerged from an alley, the two argued, then he shot the teenager, “three times in the head and multiple times in the upper body.”

A 49-year-old man was shot to death hours later in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The man suffered “multiple gunshot wounds to the head and one to the back.” – READ MORE