Coast Guard makes contact with crew members in stricken cargo ship off Georgia, all confirmed alive

Rescuers made contact Monday with four crew members stuck inside a South Korea-owned cargo ship that overturned and caught fire near a major port in Georgia over the weekend, said the U.S. Coast Guard, adding that officials are working to free the quartet from the massive vessel,

The Golden Ray, a 656-foot vehicle carrier, listed “heavily” and then rolled over on its side early Sunday in St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Ga., according to the Coast Guard.

Rescuers drilled a hole overnight through the ship’s hull and made contact with the four crew members, who had been listed as missing.

#BreakingNews Salvage crews have have made contact with crew members in the #GoldenRay. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/wPdKfgqBdN — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 9, 2019

Coast Guard rescuers were able to find the four South Korean crew members by rappelling down the side and drilling a hole through the hull to contact them, Lt. Lloyd Heflin told The Associated Press.