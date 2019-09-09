Coast Guard makes contact with crew members in stricken cargo ship off Georgia, all confirmed alive

Rescuers made contact Monday with four crew members stuck inside a South Korea-owned cargo ship that overturned and caught fire near a major port in Georgia over the weekend, said the U.S. Coast Guard, adding that officials are working to free the quartet from the massive vessel,

The Golden Ray, a 656-foot vehicle carrier, listed “heavily” and then rolled over on its side early Sunday in St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Ga., according to the Coast Guard.

Rescuers drilled a hole overnight through the ship’s hull and made contact with the four crew members, who had been listed as missing.

Coast Guard rescuers were able to find the four South Korean crew members by rappelling down the side and drilling a hole through the hull to contact them, Lt. Lloyd Heflin told The Associated Press. – READ MORE

