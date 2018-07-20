Politics
Military parade requested by Trump initially estimated to cost $12M, official says
The military parade President Trump requested to be held later this year in Washington, D.C., is initially estimated to cost $12 million, a U.S. official told Fox News on Wednesday.
The number is only an estimate and could change based on the size and scope of the “military-themed Veterans Day Parade,” the official added.
The cost estimate falls roughly in line with the canceled U.S. military “war game” with South Korea, which was estimated to cost around $14 million — a cost Trump said was “tremendously expensive.”
The White House confirmed this past February that Trump had asked for the parade. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The military parade President Trump requested to be held later this year in Washington, D.C., is initially estimated to cost $12 million, a U.S. official told Fox News on Wednesday.