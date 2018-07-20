Military parade requested by Trump initially estimated to cost $12M, official says

The military parade President Trump requested to be held later this year in Washington, D.C., is initially estimated to cost $12 million, a U.S. official told Fox News on Wednesday.

The number is only an estimate and could change based on the size and scope of the “military-themed Veterans Day Parade,” the official added.

The cost estimate falls roughly in line with the canceled U.S. military “war game” with South Korea, which was estimated to cost around $14 million — a cost Trump said was “tremendously expensive.”

The White House confirmed this past February that Trump had asked for the parade. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1