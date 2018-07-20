WATCH: Rand Paul blocks Sanders’s Russia resolution, calls it ‘crazy hatred’ against Trump

Sen. @RandPaul: “Trump derangement syndrome has officially come to the Senate. The hatred for the President is so intense that partisans would rather risk war than give diplomacy a chance.” Full video here: https://t.co/Jk5rOpnh1i pic.twitter.com/pM4PK9RPvf — CSPAN (@cspan) July 19, 2018

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Thursday blocked a resolution from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that backed the intelligence community’s assessment of Russian election interference and demanded President Trump speak with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Sanders asked for unanimous consent to try to pass his resolution, saying senators “must act” if they are “serious about preserving American democracy.”

“The Congress must make it clear that we accept the assessment of our intelligence community with regard to Russian election interfering in our country and in other democracies,” Sanders said during a Senate floor speech.

Under Senate rules, any one senator could block his request.

Sanders’s resolution would also demand already passed sanctions legislation be fully implemented, move to protect the election system and “not accept” interference in Mueller’s investigation, including the firing of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1