WATCH: Hillary Said In 2010 That Obama Wanted To ‘Strengthen Russia’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a 2010 interview on Russian television with Vladimir Pozner that the Obama administration wanted to “help strengthen Russia.”

“What is being done to make it easier for Americans to come to Russia and for Russians to visit America?” Pozner asked.

“Well, we want to encourage a lot more travel and a lot more exchanges,” Clinton responded. “As we move forward and we get more experience between our two countries and facilitating business travel, tourism travel, education travel, every kind of travel, I think it will become, at least I hope, easier and easier.” – READ MORE

 

