Miles from Winter Olympics, three Americans remain detained in North Korea

Just miles from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea — where some observers continue to fawn over Kim Jong Un’s sister and North Korea’s “smile diplomacy” — a trio of Americans remain detained in the Hermit Kingdom.

Concern has only grown for the three Korean-Americans — Kim Hak Song, Kim Dong Chul and Tony Kim — since the death of American college student Otto Warmbier last June after the he spent 17 months locked away in North Korea. And though advocates said they were given some hope during President Trump’s State of the Union address, when the image of a North Korean defector defiantly holding his crutches in the air was met with rapturous applause, there’s also a desire to see continued action and pressure applied against the rogue regime.

“My mom, my brother and I miss our dad so much. We’re so worried about him and his health,” said Sol Kim, whose father, Tony Kim, has been held by North Korea for about nine months.

In a Facebook video, Sol said the separation has caused “hard days for our family.”

“My family and I long to make contact with my dad,” he said. “We want to tell him that he’s soon going to be a grandfather. My brother and sister are [each] expecting their first child.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The media has given Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, plenty of press coverage at the Olympics, even comparing her to Ivanka Trump. Headlines have been written, saying, “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics” and “North Korea heads for diplomacy gold medal at Olympics: analysts.”

However, they seem to be forgetting something: North Korea is a murderous regime that runs concentration camps.

The Daily Caller interviewed Ji Seong Ho, the defector who attended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, to hear his take on the media’s focus on Kim Yo Jong.

“Yo Jong’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, is a war criminal, and her father, Kim Jong Il, killed three million people by starvation. Kim Jong Un is responsible for human rights violations and assassination of his own half-brother.

The Kim family is taking hostage of the North Korean people and threatening the world with its nuclear weapons. Therefore, South Korean people hate Kim Yo Jong and her visit.

I personally think she should be mindful of her place, stop looking down on other people arrogantly and feel guilty.” – READ MORE