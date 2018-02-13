Minimart Owner Convicted of $189,000 Food Stamp Fraud, Sentenced to Prison

A judge sentenced an Oregon minimart owner to nearly two years behind bars after he was convicted of carrying out $189,000 worth of food stamp fraud.

Nasr Iskander, 39, was sentenced to 22 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated theft, unlawfully using food stamp benefits, and unlawfully obtaining public assistance, the Oregonian reported.

Iskander carried out the $189,000 fraud over three and a half years, and prosecutors say that his customers were complicit in his scheme.

Prosecutors say Iskander ran a minimart out of a Shell gas station in southeast Portland like an ATM because he allowed his customers to exchange cash for benefits.

Four million people dropped off the food stamp rolls in one month, according to the latest numbers on food stamp enrollment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The latest USDA data show that the number of participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the government program that administers food stamps, dropped from 45,666,795 in October 2017 to 41,658,868 in November 2017 — a staggering decrease of 4,007,927 over one month.

Even though there was a temporary spike in enrollment, mostly concentrated in a few states that caused the national average of food stamp enrollment to spike, nationwide enrollment in the program as a whole is still on a steady decline.

Enrollment in the program sharply increased by 3.5 million during the first month of fiscal year (FY) 2018 (October 2017) mostly due to heavy increases in temporary SNAP enrollment in hurricane-affected states such as Florida and Texas.