Kobe Bryant says he would protest during national anthem if he were still playing

Now-retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant said Sunday that if he were still playing basketball, he would follow in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and take a knee during the national anthem.

Bryant, speaking to The Undefeated’s Jemele Hill, said he would have protested despite the backlash.

“Yeah, I would have participated in it, for sure,” Bryant said. “I’m sure I would have gotten some flak for it. That’s fine. I think that Colin’s message was a very simple one. It was police brutality needs to stop. We need to take a look at that.”

Bryant said the wave of unpopularity that hit the NFL over the protests would not occur in the NBA. – READ MORE

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker accused the NFL of essentially giving out “hush money” to stop players from kneeling for the national anthem.

The 1982 Heisman Trophy winner highlighted the fact that the NFL in late November offered $100 million to social justice organizations favored by players.

The move was widely viewed as an attempt by the league to end the controversy surrounding the anthem protests.

“The league gave the players a large sum of money toward their cause. That’s hush money,” he said, adding that players never should have been kneeling in the first place. – READ MORE