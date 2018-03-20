True Pundit

Politics

Mike Rowe: Americans Are Dissatisfied With Their Lives Because They Don’t Value Work

Posted on by
Share:

In an interview with Tucker Carlson Friday night — which you can find here on the Daily Caller— the former host of “Dirty Jobs” explained that Americans are struggling with their own lack of a sense of purpose, and much of that could be due to the fact that we’re constantly trying to find ways to work less, not more.

“Look, the best-selling books right now in the self-help section and in general claim to have the solution for how you can work less,” Rowe told the host. “Most of the commercials on TV ask a tacit question, you know, how could you be happier? And the answer, of course, is retire a little sooner or work 35 instead of 40 hours.”

The media, Rowe says, tries to encourage Americans to find ways to avoid a hard day’s work: take an easier job, spend more time in nature, find more creative outlets or “follow your bliss.” But, Rowe claims, that ends up leaving people without a sense of purpose.

“What you said is the business of working has an underlying inherent value to it,” Rowe said. “I do believe deeply that’s 100 percent true.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Mike Rowe: Americans Are Dissatisfied With Their Lives Because They Don't Value Work
Mike Rowe: Americans Are Dissatisfied With Their Lives Because They Don't Value Work

Mike Rowe thinks Americans need to work more and complain less.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: