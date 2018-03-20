5-Year-Olds Forced to Participate in Walk Out for Gun Control by Teachers — Parents Are Upset

\A group of New London, Connecticut, kindergarteners at Harbor Elementary School were led by their teachers in what they called it a “safety march.” A crossing guard for the school, Joyce Powers, explained that she saw the children being escorted in lines by teachers who were carrying signs that said “enough.”

“I thought it was pushing it with that age group,” she said. “I don’t think they understood what was actually happening.”

Many of the parents had no idea the event was going on and found out through word of mouth, on Facebook, or after their children participated in what they thought was just a “safety march.”

One parent, who chaperoned the event on school grounds, explained:

“It was discussed, it was a safety march and we took them out and they chanted ‘we love school’ and ‘honk your horn.’ And we told them that the 17 angels are above in heaven, they’re watching down and they’re proud.” – READ MORE

