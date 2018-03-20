Police Report Details Assault Against Female Trump Admin. Official By Dem. Operative

Heather Swift, press secretary for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, was leaving a meeting with the House Committee on Natural Resources when she was assaulted by American Bridge staffer, Wilfred “Mike” Stark.

Stark reportedly pushed Swift violently while lunging toward her boss, Zinke. Swift attempted to fend off Stark but was unable to.

Stark has a history of violent behavior and arrest. Last October, he was taken to the ground by police and arrested while tracking Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

The report details that Swift was pushed by Stark violently and he “used his full body to push” Swift as she tried to leave the room, according to the AP. The police report charges Stark with simple assault. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1