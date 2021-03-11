Paul Gosar: Big Tech Getting 15 Percent Discount to Hire Foreign Workers over Americans

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) warned that big tech companies are incentivized to hire foreign workers over Americans as he discussed President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Gosar highlighted continuing visa programs he says “don’t work,” particularly the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program for crowding Americans out of tech jobs while tech corporations profit.

In 2019, Gosar introduced legislation titled the “Fairness for High Skilled Americans Act” to end the OPT program as Americans cannot be hired through the program.

“I’m one of the big people talking about OPT, which is the Optional Practical Training program, that Congress never authorized,” Gosar said in reference to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) running the program on its own accord instead of enacting the program through Congress.

“This is an unkept intrusion of foreign workers that gives benefits to people like big tech to bring in folks from China, and from Pakistan, and from India, and one of the problems that exists here is that you get a 15.5 percent discount to hire them over American citizens,” Gosar said. “That 15.5 percent discount is the FICA withholding tax that puts money into Social Security and Medicare.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --