White Democratic Candidate for NC House: ‘I’m a Member of the African-American Community’

A White Democratic Candidate For The North Carolina State House Responded To Concerns About Diversity In His State By Assuring Voters That He Is Part Of The Black Community.

Gary Shipman, an attorney who is running to unseat Republican incumbent state Rep. Holly Grange in North Carolina’s House of Representatives, said there was no need to worry about diversity because he has already worked within the gay and black communities for nearly four decades, the New York Post reported.

“I’m a member of the African-American community,” Shipman said. “I’ve been where you are. I’ve been in your communities.”

Shipman made the remarks at an event in Wilmington on Sunday, where moderators at the “Suit Up Wilmington Outreach” event asked candidates how they would promote diversity if elected, and mobilize the black community to vote for them. – READ MORE

