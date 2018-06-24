Politics
Mike Huckabee Trolls Pelosi With MS-13 Tweet. Internet Melts Down.
Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee trolled House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi with an MS-13 tweet on Saturday which angered many anti-Trump personalities on Twitter.
Huckabee tweeted a photo of MS-13 gang members and wrote: “Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House.”
Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House. pic.twitter.com/yKDhkVubck
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018
Huckabee’s tweet ignited many on the political Left, including activists, media personalities, and politicians, who made a number of different remarks about it:
You white nationalist, fear mongering prick. https://t.co/IxuDZORqVT
— Hassan Ahmad (@HMAesq) June 23, 2018
Huckabee shows his racism & his lies all at once. Many immigrants are fleeing gangs, & you want to break families apart & throw them in cages.
Just cop to the racism. It's already obvious. https://t.co/k8y3Vli6TG
— Jess Phoenix (@jessphoenix2018) June 23, 2018
One silver lining of this administration is the racists are laying bare their shitty bigot souls https://t.co/Qo9GwMEtS4
— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) June 23, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
[WARNING: Tweets Within This Article Contain Strong Language] Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee trolled House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi with an MS-13 tweet on Saturday which angered many anti-Trump personalities on Twitter.
Daily Wire