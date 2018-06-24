True Pundit

Mike Huckabee Trolls Pelosi With MS-13 Tweet. Internet Melts Down.

Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee trolled House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi with an MS-13 tweet on Saturday which angered many anti-Trump personalities on Twitter.

Huckabee tweeted a photo of MS-13 gang members and wrote: “Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House.”

Huckabee’s tweet ignited many on the political Left, including activists, media personalities, and politicians, who made a number of different remarks about it:

[WARNING: Tweets Within This Article Contain Strong Language] Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee trolled House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi with an MS-13 tweet on Saturday which angered many anti-Trump personalities on Twitter.

