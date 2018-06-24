Marvel Director James Gunn: Trump ‘Wakes Up Every Morning Hoping More Kids Are Murdered By Immigrants’

Marvel Director James Gunn Has Claimed That President Donald Trump Secretly Hopes For The Murder Of American Citizens At The Hands Of Illegal Immigrants To Help Boost His Popularity.

On Friday, Trump held an event with “Angel Families” to raise awareness of crimes committed by illegal aliens amid the ongoing controversy over the enforcement of U.S. immigration policy along the U.S.-Mexico border.

At the end of the event, Trump signed photographs of the victims, which according to his Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr. was something requested by their family members.

I don’t know why I’m so surprised he autographed those photos. You KNOW Trump wakes up every morning hoping more kids are murdered by immigrants so it will help him in the polls. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2018

“This tone deaf oaf actually autographed photographs of murdered children,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “I don’t know why I’m so surprised he autographed those photos. You KNOW Trump wakes up every morning hoping more kids are murdered by immigrants so it will help him in the polls.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1