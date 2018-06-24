Politics
New Jersey Governor’s Crime-Fighting Plan: 700% Fee Increase for Concealed Carry Permits
The increase would raise the permit price from $50 to $400.
NJ.com reports that Murphy is seeking rate hikes across the board for firearms and access to firearms. He wants to raise the cost of “handgun purchase permits from $2 to $50,” firearms identification cards from $5 to $100, and licenses for retail gun dealers from $50 to $500.
What would these fees mean? They would mean that law-abiding citizens who go through the state's legal channels for firearm acquisition would see the costs for firearms skyrocket. Poorer law-abiding families would, no doubt, see firearm ownership as cost-prohibitive.
