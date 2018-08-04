Mike Huckabee destroys CNN reporter over heated exchange with his daughter

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) on Friday lashed out at CNN reporter Jim Acosta after he had a tense exchange with Huckabee’s daughter, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the day before.

Huckabee targeted Acosta, who has been at the center of a firestorm over President Trump and the press, in a series of tweets after he and Sanders engaged in a heated back-and-forth over the president’s repeated attacks on the press during Thursday’s White House press briefing.

The former governor referred to the reporter as a “BUG” in one tweet and his daughter as “the WINDSHIELD” and in another tweet shortly after the briefing said, “Jim Acosta suffers severe nose bleed from the elevation of his high horse. Taken to safe space and provided with Play Dough, a popsicle, pictures of a pony to color and a puppy.”

I know I'm as objective about @PressSec as @NYTimes new hateful, racist hire Sarah Jeong is about white people, but I still think @PressSec is the WINDSHIELD and little Jim Acosta is the BUG. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 3, 2018

Breaking wind from CNN! Jim Acosta suffers severe nose bleed from the elevation of his high horse. Taken to safe space and provided with Play Dough, a popsicle, pictures of a pony to color and a puppy. https://t.co/yLPkoRL7Bb — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 3, 2018

During Thursday’s briefing, Acosta repeatedly pressed Sanders to say she does not believe President Trump’s claims that the press is the “enemy of the people.”- READ MORE

