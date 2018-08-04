Multiple People Arrested For Threatening Republican Reps. Scalise And Smith

Just days after a Politico reporter attacked supporters of President Donald Trump as “garbage people,” law enforcement authorities have arrested several people for making violent threats against Republican congressmen. One of the lawmakers threatened is Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), who was nearly murdered last year after a deranged left-wing activist shot up a park full of Republican politicians before being killed by police.

Carlos Bayon, of Grand Island, New York, was arrested Thursday for allegedly leaving threatening voicemails on office phone lines belonging to Scalise and the Washington state office of another congressman, according to WKWB. Here’s what Bayon reportedly said in the voicemail police have linked to him.

Hey listen, this message is for you and the people that sent you there. You are taking ours, we are taking yours. Anytime, anywhere. We know where they are. We are not going to feed them sandwiches, we are going to feed them lead. Make no mistake you will pay. Ojo por ojo, diente por diente (Spanish for ‘an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth’). That is our law and we are the majority. Have a good day.

Chris Smith, a Republican congressman from New Jersey, also received a credible death threat from a man whom police say is 43-year-old Dereal Finklin, of East Orange, New Jersey. The suspect, who is a Democrat, was arrested on Saturday for making terrorist threats at Smith via social media, according to WUSA9.– READ MORE

