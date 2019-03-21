Mike Huckabee blasts Gillibrand plan to extend Social Security to illegal immigrants

Making illegal immigrants eligible for Social Security benefits — as 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has suggested — is a “ridiculous proposal,” former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee said Wednesday on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“Let’s not only give them Grandma’s Social Security, let’s toss in a car and maybe rent for a nice home!,” Huckabee told host Sean Hannity, referring to the Democrat’s plan.

“I’m just amazed that people are applauding this kind of stuff,” Huckabee added. “I hope Kirsten Gillibrand has to go out and talk to people in their 70s who can barely afford food and tell them they’re going to not get their Social Security raised because we’re going to be giving it to people who broke into this country illegally. I can’t wait to see whether she gets applause in a room filled with retirees living off of Social Security when she makes that ridiculous proposal.” – READ MORE