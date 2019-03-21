Kentucky governor says he intentionally exposed his 9 kids to chickenpox

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said Tuesday that he deliberately exposed his nine children to chickenpox in lieu of vaccinating them, actions that follow reports of an outbreak of the contagious disease at a Roman Catholic school in a northern part of the state.

“Every single one of my kids had the chickenpox,” Bevin told Bowling Green radio station WKCT. “They got the chickenpox on purpose because we found a neighbor that had it and I went and made sure every one of my kids was exposed to it, and they got it. They had it as children. They were miserable for a few days, and they all turned out fine.”

Bevin said he doesn’t believe vaccines should be mandated by the government.

"If you are worried about your child getting chickenpox or whatever else, vaccinate your child," the governor said. "But for some people, and for some parents, for some reason, they choose otherwise. This is America. The federal government should not be forcing this upon people. They just shouldn't."