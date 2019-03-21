CNN, Eager To Please Democrats, Lies About James Madison And The Electoral College

On Wednesday, CNN, eager to push forward the current agenda of the Democratic Party, which is to abolish the Electoral College so that urban areas, which lean heavily Democratic, can dominate presidential elections, claimed that James Madison, the fourth president of the United States and the man known as the Father of the Constitution, called the Electoral College “evil.”

The Electoral College has been debated since the days of James Madison, who called it "evil."



So could it actually be abolished? @JohnAvlon explores that in today’s #RealityCheck. https://t.co/lCGCfDTMSL pic.twitter.com/Z1Tct6bMQL — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2019

The inaccuracy of CNN’s heavy-handed attempt was pointed out:

This is #fakenews from @CNN, and an absurd distortion of a Madison quote. He didn't call the EC "evil," he was talking about elections thrown to the House which awards 2 votes to states of every size. (This is the contingency for when a vote ISN'T decided by the EC). https://t.co/LTvybKmejw — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) March 20, 2019

Here’s some background on Madison and the Electoral College: In 1787, the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia first saw Edmund Randolph’s “Virginia Plan” that urged “a National Executive…to be chosen by the National Legislature” with “a general authority to execute the National laws.” He was countered by James Wilson of Pennsylvania, who favored choosing the president by a direct, national vote of the people, as a president chosen by the legislature would be controlled by the legislature. Gouverneur Morris of Pennsylvania, agreed – READ MORE