Mika Brzezinski Claims She Knows ‘Men Who Won’t Hire Women Now’ Because Of The #MeToo Movement (VIDEO)
“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski warned about the consequences of the #MeToo movement Tuesday morning during the show.
“I know men who won’t hire women now,” she said. “Right now any woman can say anything, and a man’s career is ruined. Now, a lot of women can say things that are true, and [the men’s] careers should be ruined. But the problem is that any woman can say anything, and that’s it, it’s over. Is that how we’re running businesses now?” – READ MORE
