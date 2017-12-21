Cruz: ‘Shameful’ for Democrats to Cut Homeschoolers Out of Tax Bill (VIDEO)

The House is set to vote again on Wednesday on a modified tax bill that has been stripped of several provisions, including part of an amendment proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that would give a tax subsidy to families who homeschool their children.

In a late maneuver, Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) successfully argued that the provision could not pass with a simple majority. – READ MORE

