Gingrich: ‘Elite News Media’ Has Spent 6 Months Lying About the Tax Bill (VIDEO)

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich called out the “elite news media” for six months of “lies” about the tax reform bill, along with overwhelmingly “hostile” coverage of the Trump administration’s first year. – READ MORE

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich called out the "elite news media" for what he called "lies" about the tax reform bill.
