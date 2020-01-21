Schumer Calls McConnell’s Proposed Impeachment Rules a ‘National Disgrace’ (VIDEO)

The day before the senators returned to Congress for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) unveiled his proposed rules package that would govern the proceeding.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) ripped into the rules in a press conference on Monday night and accused McConnell of participating in a coverup.

McConnell’s resolution gives both sides two days to present their case for or against impeachment and answer questions from senators — which means the trial could wrap up in a matter of weeks.

Additionally, the Senate would not automatically admit the findings from House Democrats’ impeachment probe as evidence. – READ MORE

