Schumer Calls McConnell’s Proposed Impeachment Rules a ‘National Disgrace’ (VIDEO)

The day before the senators returned to Congress for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) unveiled his proposed rules package that would govern the proceeding.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) ripped into the rules in a press conference on Monday night and accused McConnell of participating in a coverup.

“On something as important and serious as impeachment, Sen. McConnell’s resolution is a national disgrace.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responds to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed impeachment trial rules.https://t.co/MnYpULarpX pic.twitter.com/QtCYOIMDCe — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2020

McConnell’s resolution gives both sides two days to present their case for or against impeachment and answer questions from senators — which means the trial could wrap up in a matter of weeks.

Additionally, the Senate would not automatically admit the findings from House Democrats' impeachment probe as evidence.