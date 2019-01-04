Migrants’ Remittances to Mexico, Central America Jump to $53 Billion in 2018

Legal And Illegal Migrants Sent $53.4 Billion In Remittances Back To Mexico And Central America In 2018, Or More Than Double The Cost Of Building A Border Barrier On The U.s.-mexico Border, According To A World Bank Report.

Remittances to Mexico reached $33.7 billion in 2018, up 21 percent from roughly $27.8 billion in 2016, the bank reported.

Remittances from the three Central Americans countries are being spiked by the growing inflow of asylum-seeking migrants into blue-collar jobs throughout the U.S. economy, via the border’s catch-and-release laws. The outflow to Central America rose to $19.7 billion in 2018, up from $15.8 billion in 2016, according to the bank.

The outflow to Central America rose 25 percent in just two years.

GOP legislators have urged Congress to pay for the $22 billion border wall by taxing migrants’ remittances.

The money sent back from the United States to Central America includes many migrants’ payments to the cartels who traffic them into the U.S. economy. The trafficking debts can start at $5,000 per head. – READ MORE