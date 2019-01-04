Elizabeth Warren Compares Scrutiny Of Her ‘Native American Ancestry’ To ‘Birtherism’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who declared this week that she intends to form a “presidential exploratory committee” in preparation for a run at the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, says on her new campaign website that making fun of her (very) tenuous claim of Native American ancestry is akin to claiming former President Barack Obama was actually born in Kenya.

Apparently, her heritage-related troubles aren’t the fault of an incurious family who culturally appropriated indigenous American ancestry without any evidence they were related to a single Native American, but rather the fault of a “right wing” noise machine hellbent on casting Warren as … something.

“They have called Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ and used racist depictions of Native American history, culture, and people to make Elizabeth the butt of a joke,” the website notes. “These actions not only dishonor Native people and their many contributions to this country, but perpetuate harmful stereotypes that Native communities continue to fight against.”

Warren’s exploratory committee goes on to suggest that questioning her claim to Native American ancestry is akin to spreading a rumor that former President Obama was operating under a forged birth certificate. – READ MORE