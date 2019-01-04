Mitt Romney Doubles Down on the Trump Bashing — But Deflects Question on Accepting POTUS’ Endorsement

Mitt Romney is standing strong in his criticism of President Donald Trump, even after being reminded of his Senate endorsement.

During an interview with Jake Tapper, the newly elected senator defended his reasoning behind why he published an op-ed critical of the president. Romney had been endorsed by the president in the past, but later said that he regretted his endorsement.

If Trump had said 4 years ago the things he says today about the KKK, Muslims, Mexicans, disabled, I would NOT have accepted his endorsement — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016

However, he also seemed to defend his decision to allow Trump to endorse him.

“I will let the people make the assessment of which things were mistakes and not,” said Romney. “But when the president of the United States, frankly of either party, were to say ‘I’m endorsing your candidacy,’ I think you’d say ‘Thank you very much.’” – READ MORE