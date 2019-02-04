Migrant Sentenced to 60 Years for Impregnating 11-Year-Old Girl

A North Texas Court Sentenced An Illegal Alien To 60 Years In Prison Without The Possibility Of Parole Following His Conviction For Continuous Sexual Abuse Of A Child Under The Age Of 14. The Man Impregnated An 11-year-old Girl.

The victim of the crimes faced her abuser in a Collin County, Texas, court during the trial, officials stated. The case began when hospital officials treated the 11-year-old girl as she was 19-weeks pregnant, Star Local Media reported.

“This innocent child showed remarkable courage by naming the monster who assaulted her; he will never harm another child again,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis told the local news outlet.

Jail records obtained by Breitbart News revealed that immigration officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations placed an immigration detainer on the migrant for being in the U.S. illegally.

The young girl told doctors that 37-year-old Roli Lopez-Sanchez sexually assaulted her. Officials said he had continuous access to the child at the time. During the investigation, Eli Molina with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County interviewed the little girl and said she provided details of the sexual abuse. Children’s Protective Services caseworkers removed the victim and her siblings from the home. – READ MORE