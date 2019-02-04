Los Angeles Is Dealing With A Deadly, Flea-Borne Typhus Outbreak

The city of Los Angeles is suffering from an outbreak of a “middle ages” and “pioneer days” disease —typhus — typically found in homeless populations.

The outbreak began in October, according to CNN, with 57 cases of the flea- and flea feces-borne disease in downtown Los Angeles, not typically a hotbed of rare diseases. That was up from around 6 cases over the summer, all found in people “experiencing homelessness.”

According to L.A. public health officials, there were more than 120 reported cases of typhus in 2018, and that number is increasing steadily in the first months of 2019.

A local NBC affiliate says city officials assumed that the disease would remain largely within the homeless population, but lately, cases of typhus have been cropping up among an unexpected group of people: city officials.

"It felt like somebody was driving railroad stakes through my eyes and out the back of my neck," Deputy City Attorney Liz Greenwood told Local 4 news. "Who gets typhus? It's a medieval disease that's caused by trash."