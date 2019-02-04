Daily Beast Writer Smears Patriots As ‘The Preferred Team Of White Nationalists’

The Daily Beast is definitely pulling for one team to win Sunday’s Super Bowl, and its definitely not the New England Patriots.

In a bizarre, angry screed published Sunday morning, Daily Beast writer Colin Smith excoriated the Patriots for being “Team MAGA,” the living manifestation of “MAGA scum,” and, perhaps most bafflingly of all, “the preferred team of white nationalists.”

Clearly, Smith is rather miffed that the Patriots are making their eleventh appearance in the Super Bowl Sunday evening, and their fifth in six years, and he’s quite angry that Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft are allowed to compete, given that they are clearly “supporters” of President Donald Trump.

Smith calls Brady, in particular, “unnerving,” because at a send-off rally, Brady led a chant of “we’re still here,” which sounded, to Smith, suspicously like “build the wall,” or “lock her up.” Brady, Smith insists with characteristic subtlety, is a “square-jawed grifter throwing red meat to the hogs at an alt-right rally, screaming at the libs who thought Nancy Pelosi and her gender warriors were gonna keep DECENT AMERICAN FOLKS from BEING HERE.”

Brady, Belichick, and Kraft have all committed the cardinal sin, Smith says, of being Trump supporters, though Smith’s evidence for their support is scant. A “Make America Great Again” hat appeared over Brady’s shoulder during a single post-game interview back in 2015, and Brady was clear at the time that the accessory was a gift from golf buddy Trump. Brady repeatedly refused to express any public support for Trump’s politics, and often suggested to reporters who asked, that while he liked Trump as a person, he and the then-presidential candidate “disagreed.” – READ MORE