Migrant caravan member cites Biden’s pledge to suspend deportations for 100 days as reason for traveling to US

A migrant traveling with a caravan that left Honduras on Friday told a reporter he was headed to the U.S. because soon-to-be President Joe Biden is “giving us 100 days to get to the U.S.”

The migrant, seen in an interview shared by The Hill, did not provide his name but said he was from Roatán, a tourist island off the northern coast of Honduras.

Honduran migrant: President-elect Biden is “going to help all of us.” pic.twitter.com/LkrVCsXcSb — The Hill (@thehill) January 18, 2021

He appeared to be citing Biden’s pledge to place a 100-day moratorium on deportations – one of several items on his agenda that will reverse some of President Donald Trump’s signature policies.

The migrant told a reporter he was fleeing a “bad situation” that was made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, hurricanes, and a president who is not helping the people. – READ MORE

