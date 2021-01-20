Gillibrand: Schumer Can Bring Country Together, May Be Best American Alive ‘To Get Things Done’ In Congress

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the failed 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate, suggested Sunday morning that Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) may be the best person “alive in America today” to bring the country together and get things done in Congress.

During a press conference, Gillibrand praised Schumer, who is poised to take the reigns as Senate majority leader, as the ideal Senate counterpart to President-elect Joe Biden to handle the COVID-19 crisis and “the financial collapse corresponding” to the pandemic.

“Chuck Schumer understands states and communities all across this country better than anybody, he’s worked to get people elected in every part of this country — red, blue, and purple — and he understands that this country needs to heal, that we have to bring people together, that we have to get things done,” remarked Gillibrand.

The junior New York senator added: “I don’t think there’s a human being alive in America today that could do a better job than Chuck Schumer in this moment to bring this country back together again, to get things done, to get the economy moving. His life and dedication to public service has prepared him for this moment better than anyone, and so I am so optimistic that in this new Congress, we will be able to govern, we will be able to get resources to our cities, our states, our communities. We’ll be able to help people who have no jobs get jobs, we’ll be able to help families that are hungry get food, we’ll be able to help kids that don’t have resources, the tools they need to study and learn in school.” – READ MORE

