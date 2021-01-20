Clinton, Pelosi float conspiracy theory that Trump and Putin worked together to plan the Capitol riot

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are floating an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that President Trump worked with Russian President Vladimir Putin to coordinate the riot at the U.S. Capitol and are calling for commission to unearth the facts.

During a bonus episode of Clinton’s podcast, “You and Me Both,” released Monday, the two discussed the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and took turns theorizing Putin’s potential role in the event.

“I hope historically we will find out who he’s beholden to, who pulls his strings,” Clinton said, first raising the notion. “I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol.”

“But we now know that not just him, but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy,” Clinton continued before asking Pelosi: “Do you think we need a 9/11-type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?”

Pelosi responded: “I do. To your point of who is he beholden to, as I’ve said over and over, as I said to him in that picture with my blue suit as I was leaving, what I was saying to him as I was pointing, rudely, at him: ‘With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --