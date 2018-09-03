MICROWAVE WEAPONS MAY HAVE BEEN USED AGAINST U.S. EMBASSY OFFICIALS IN HAVANA

The Department of State is entertaining the idea that microwave attacks were behind the mysterious illnesses that plagued diplomats working in the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba.

Beginning in late 2016, more than three dozen U.S. diplomats and family members living in Cuba and China reported puzzling brain ailments such as dizziness, headaches and blurry vision. Some diplomats described moments where they heard loud ringing and buzzing sounds. For months, the State Department considered the mysterious incidents to possibly be the result of “sonic attacks.”

(…)

Initially, experts believed the diplomats’ description of ringing, buzzing and other loud noises were symptoms of a sonic attack. A secretive organization of top scientists that helps the federal government access threats, referred to as “Jason,” is considering several possible explanations — one of them being microwaves.

There are personal accounts that support a microwave attack theory. The spouse of one embassy staffer, after hearing the strange sounds, looked outside her home and reportedly saw a van speeding away. A small van could potentially carry a dish antenna, beaming microwaves at a target.- READ MORE

Medical tests have confirmed that one additional U.S. Embassy worker has been affected by mysterious health incidents in Cuba, bringing the total number to 25.

The new “medically confirmed” worker is one of two who recently were evacuated from Cuba after reporting symptoms and brought to the University of Pennsylvania for testing.

An unclassified notice sent to Congress on Thursday said that prior to this development, the most recent medically confirmed case from Cuba was in August 2017.

The notice was described to The Associated Press by a congressional aide who insisted on anonymity because the notice hasn’t been made public. The State Department declined to immediately comment.

The 25 U.S. workers affected in Cuba are in addition to one American government worker at a U.S. consulate in China who also confirmed to have been affected, raising concerns that the incidents occurring in Cuba have spread. – READ MORE