Twitter Explodes After Pope Declares ‘Emergency’ Not Related To Pedophile Scandal

Pope Francis was slammed on Saturday after declaring that litter in the world’s oceans was an “emergency” that needed to be dealt with immediately, ignoring the Catholic Church’s massive child sex scandal.

Francis, who made the remarks on the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, decried the “seas and oceans” being “littered by endless fields of floating plastic.”

"We're good, dude, clean up your own mess first" — Fish https://t.co/UEALjs5g5q — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 1, 2018

Seems like this should be lower on the list of things that should concern him right now. https://t.co/pkpKh7tyqG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 1, 2018

How about addressing the human garbage polluting your church first. https://t.co/Vysq4I5EIK — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 1, 2018

Francis’ statement comes as the Catholic church is dealing with a massive pedophilia scandal, as a grand jury report alleges “that some 300 priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses abused more than 1,000 children over the past 70 years, with bishops covering it up.”- READ MORE

On Thursday, even as he continued his silence with regard to accusations that he helped cover up sexual abuse within the Catholic Church from top-ranking members of the Vatican hierarchy, Pope Francis took to Twitter to issue another of his cryptically new-agey nostrums: “We Christians are not selling a product. We are communicating a lifestyle.”

This tweet drew the ire and mockery of thousands of users, who pointed out first that the Pope’s language was vaguely reminiscent of a “Mad Men” advertising agency, and second that the Pope’s latest communiques hadn’t exactly communicated a valuable lifestyle. The Pope then deleted his tweet and replaced it with this, slightly less Hollywood version:

We Christians do not have a product to sell, we communicate Life. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) August 30, 2018

This isn’t much better, since the Pope’s latest commitment to communicating life involves avoiding charges that he reinstated public status to a cardinal credibly accused of preying on seminarians as well as male minors. – READ MORE