Woman Sues For Human Rights Violation After Being Ordered To Wear Bra To Work

A woman in Alberta, Canada, was told by her employer to wear a bra. She said no, so she got fired, she says.

Now, she has filed a human rights complaint against the employer, the Osoyoos Golf Club.

Christina Schell, a waitress, was fired after refusing to comply with the dress code that requires female staff to wear a bra, she says. “It’s gender-based and that’s why it’s a human rights issue,” she told the CBC. “I have nipples and so do the men.”

Schell said she threw away her bras two years ago, not as a statement on women’s rights but simply because they were uncomfortable. “They’re horrible,” said the 25-year-old who started working at the golf club’s restaurant in May. – READ MORE

Should the radical Left ever get its way in terms of what society classifies as a human “right” one day, then taxpayer dollars will go beyond funding abortions and into funding a transgender’s breast implants. Just take a peek up north in Canada.

According to LifeSiteNews, a man presenting himself as a woman “launched a human rights complaint against Nova Scotia’s health department for refusing to pay for his breast implants.” Canada currently does not pay for breast augmentation of any kind (male or female) that is for cosmetic surgery.

“Implants are not covered for any individuals who would prefer larger breasts,” health ministry spokeswoman Tracy Barron told Canadian Press. “Breast implants are covered in Nova Scotia for severe congenital or developmental asymmetries and also in breast cancer reconstruction.”

Barron added that men who wish to look more like women through enlarged breasts can do so via hormonal therapy, which taxpayers already fund. However, women who wish to look more like men can have their breasts removed with taxpayer dollars because that is the only way they can fully achieve their preferred gender identity.

The man, “Serina” Slaunwhite, says the policy violates his human rights and constitutes “gender discrimination.” – READ MORE