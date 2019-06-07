Michigan Voters Defy House Reps. Amash and Tlaib as Most Oppose Their Calls for Impeaching Trump

A new poll revealed that the majority of Michigan voters opposed the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump, putting their views at odds with some lawmakers representing the state who have ramped up their calls.

Published late Tuesday by The Detroit News, the poll found that 53 percent of the 600 likely voters from the state of Michigan surveyed did not support the House of Representatives beginning impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Forty percent of those surveyed supported the idea of impeachment, while 8 percent remained undecided on the issue.

Additionally, the likely voters surveyed were split on whether or not they believed Trump obstructed justice, with 43 percent believing the president did obstruct, 42 percent saying he did not, and 15 percent saying they were undecided.

The poll illustrates a disconnect between some national lawmakers from the state who have upped their calls for an impeachment inquiry into the president and the people they represent in their district. – READ MORE